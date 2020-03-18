This Is Mine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

This Is Mine measures 27.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

This Is Mine has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

This Is Mine accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.