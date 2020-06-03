Read online now
Length 42.98m
Year 2006

This Is Us is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

This Is Us measures 42.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

This Is Us has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

This Is Us has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

This Is Us accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

This Is Us is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 61.

This Is Us is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.45m

crew:

6

draft:

5.2m
