Three Amigos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Merritt Boat Works.

Design

Three Amigos measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Three Amigos has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Three Amigos has a fuel capacity of 17,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,273 litres.

Accommodation

Three Amigos accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.