Three C's
1987|
Motor Yacht
Three C's is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Three C's measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 101 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Three C's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Three C's also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Three C's has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Three C's has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.
Accommodation
Three C's accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Three C's has a hull NB of CG302.