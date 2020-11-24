Three C's is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Three C's is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Three C's measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 101 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Three C's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Three C's also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Three C's has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Three C's has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

Accommodation

Three C's accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Three C's has a hull NB of CG302.