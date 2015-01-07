Three Forks is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Christensen in Vancouver, Wa, United States.

Three Forks is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Christensen in Vancouver, Wa, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Three Forks measures 49.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.99 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Three Forks has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Three Forks also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Model

Three Forks is a semi-custom Christensen 160 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Three Forks has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Three Forks has a fuel capacity of 55 litres, and a water capacity of 8 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Three Forks accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Three Forks is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 033.

Three Forks is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.