Three Sons is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Three Sons measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Three Sons has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Three Sons also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Three Sons is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie.

Performance and Capabilities

Three Sons has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Three Sons has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Three Sons accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Three Sons has a hull NB of 1523.