Thunder B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Oceanfast in Fremantle.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Thunder B measures 49.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 metres and a beam of 8.1 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 445 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Thunder B has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Thunder B also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Thunder B has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a tripple waterjets propulsion system.

Thunder B has a fuel capacity of 70,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thunder B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Thunder B is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 71.

Thunder B is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.