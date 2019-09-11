Thunderball is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Thunderball measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres.

Thunderball has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Thunderball also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Thunderball has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Thunderball is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Thunderball measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres.

Thunderball has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Thunderball also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Thunderball has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Thunderball has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thunderball accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Thunderball has a hull NB of 10176.