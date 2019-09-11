Thunderball
Motor Yacht
Thunderball is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto .
Baglietto
Design
Thunderball measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres.
Thunderball has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Thunderball also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Thunderball has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Baglietto
Thunderball has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 850 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Thunderball accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Thunderball has a hull NB of 10176.