Thunderbird 2 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Brilliant Boats in Antalya , Turkey.

Brilliant Boats is a naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy founded by Michael Schutte. After ten years of working behind the scenes on projects from fast ferries, to large motor yachts, this six-strong team is now stealing the limelight for itself.

Design

Thunderbird 2 measures 24.00 feet in length.

Thunderbird 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Brilliant Boats.

Her interior design is by Karine Rousseau.

Thunderbird 2 also features naval architecture by Brilliant Boats.

Model

Thunderbird 2 is a semi-custom White Cat model.

This vessel was designed specifically to carry a Triton 3pax 1000m submarine, acting as a fast response mothership.

Other yachts based on this White Cat semi-custom model include: White Cat.

Performance and Capabilities

Thunderbird 2 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thunderbird 2 accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.