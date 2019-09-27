Ti Amo
Motor Yacht
Ti Amo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Ti Amo measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Ti Amo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Ti Amo also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Ti Amo has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ti Amo has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
Accommodation
Ti Amo accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ti Amo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Germany.