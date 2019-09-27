Ti Amo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Ti Amo measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ti Amo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Ti Amo also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ti Amo has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ti Amo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Ti Amo measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ti Amo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Ti Amo also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ti Amo has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ti Amo has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Ti Amo accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ti Amo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Germany.