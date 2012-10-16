Ti-Coyo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.

Design

Ti-Coyo measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Ti-Coyo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Beiderbeck Designs.

Ti-Coyo also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Other Specifications

Ti-Coyo has a hull NB of 105-002.

Ti-Coyo flies the flag of Malta.