We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.7m
Year 2014
Ti-Coyo
2014|
Sail Yacht
Ti-Coyo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.
Design
Ti-Coyo measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.
Ti-Coyo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Beiderbeck Designs.
Ti-Coyo also features naval architecture by German Frers.
Other Specifications
Ti-Coyo has a hull NB of 105-002.
Ti-Coyo flies the flag of Malta.