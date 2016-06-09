Read online now
Length 34m
Year 2010

Tia Di Benti

2010

Motor Yacht

Tia Di Benti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Tia Di Benti measures 34.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Tia Di Benti has a GRP hull.

Tia Di Benti also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Tia Di Benti has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tia Di Benti has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tia Di Benti has a fuel capacity of 14,450 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tia Di Benti accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tia Di Benti flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

guests:

10
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.4m

crew:

-

draft:

2.5m
