Length 34m
Year 2008
Tian is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .
Design
Tian measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Tian has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Tian also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tian has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Tian has a hull NB of 112/18.