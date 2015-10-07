Tiara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tiara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Tiara measures 54.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.00 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tiara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Tiara also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Tiara has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Tiara has a fuel capacity of 38,400 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tiara accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tiara is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY30.

Tiara is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.