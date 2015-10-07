Tiara
2004|
Sail Yacht
Tiara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Tiara measures 54.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.00 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Tiara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by John Munford Design.
Tiara also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Tiara has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Tiara has a fuel capacity of 38,400 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tiara accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tiara is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY30.
Tiara is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.