Tickled Pink is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Tickled Pink measures 36.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.3 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 335 tonnes.

Tickled Pink has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Tickled Pink also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Tickled Pink is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Nina, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.

Performance and Capabilities

Tickled Pink has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tickled Pink has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tickled Pink accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tickled Pink is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 50607121.

Tickled Pink is a 12v 4000 M70 class yacht.