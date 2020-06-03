Length 24.59m
Year 2001
Tiga Belas
2001|
Sail Yacht
Tiga Belas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Austral Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Tiga Belas measures 24.59 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.
Her interior design is by Bill Dixon.
Performance and Capabilities
Tiga Belas has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Tiga Belas has a fuel capacity of 9,842 litres, and a water capacity of 550 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tiga Belas accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.