Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 38m
Year 2008

Tiger

2008

|

Sail Yacht

Tiger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Mastori Yachts.

Design

Tiger measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 metres.

Tiger has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mastori Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Tiger also features naval architecture by Mastori Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiger has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tiger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Mastori Yachts.

Design

Tiger measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 metres.

Tiger has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mastori Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Tiger also features naval architecture by Mastori Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiger has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tiger has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,600 litres.

Accommodation

Tiger accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tiger is MCA compliant

Tiger flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.2m

crew:

5

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events