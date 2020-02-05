Tiger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Mastori Yachts.

Tiger is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Mastori Yachts.

Design

Tiger measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 metres.

Tiger has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mastori Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Tiger also features naval architecture by Mastori Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiger has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tiger has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,600 litres.

Accommodation

Tiger accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tiger is MCA compliant

Tiger flies the flag of the United States.