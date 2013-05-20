Tiger Lily of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Tiger Lily of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Tiger Lily of London measures 27.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.23 feet.

Tiger Lily of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Tiger Lily of London also features naval architecture by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiger Lily of London has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tiger Lily of London has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Tiger Lily of London accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tiger Lily of London is a RINA class yacht.