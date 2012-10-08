Tigerlily of Cornwall is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Cochrane.

Tigerlily of Cornwall is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Cochrane.

Design

Tigerlily of Cornwall measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.58 metres.

Tigerlily of Cornwall has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Tigerlily of Cornwall also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Tigerlily of Cornwall has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tigerlily of Cornwall has a fuel capacity of 9,100 litres, and a water capacity of 4,550 litres.

Accommodation

Tigerlily of Cornwall accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.