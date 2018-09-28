Tigers Eye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Tigers Eye measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Tigers Eye has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Tigers Eye also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Accommodation

Tigers Eye accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tigers Eye flies the flag of the USA.