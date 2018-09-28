Length 29.87m
Year 2007
Tigers Eye
2007|
Motor Yacht
Tigers Eye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Tigers Eye measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Tigers Eye has a composite hull.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Tigers Eye also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Accommodation
Tigers Eye accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tigers Eye flies the flag of the USA.