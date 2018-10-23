Length 38.4m
Year 2019
Tigershark One
2019|
Motor Yacht
Tigershark One is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Tansu Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Tigershark One measures 38.40 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.
Tigershark One has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Tigershark One also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Tigershark One has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. .
Accommodation
Tigershark One accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.