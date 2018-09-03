Tiketitan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Wally, in Italy.

Design

Tiketitan measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.8 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 32 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tiketitan has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Wally.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiketitan has a top speed of 12.00 knots.

Tiketitan has a fuel capacity of 1,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Tiketitan accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.