Tiketitoo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Wally, in Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Tiketitoo measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Tiketitoo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Serena Anibaldi.

Tiketitoo also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiketitoo has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Tiketitoo has a fuel capacity of 1,200 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Accommodation

Tiketitoo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.