Tilac
1998|
Motor Yacht
Tilac is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by PR Marine .
Design
Tilac measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.
Tilac has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.
Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.
Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Tilac also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Tilac has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tilac has a fuel capacity of 27,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Tilac accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.