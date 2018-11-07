Tilac is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by PR Marine .

Design

Tilac measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Tilac has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Tilac also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tilac has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tilac is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by PR Marine .

Design

Tilac measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Tilac has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Tilac also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tilac has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tilac has a fuel capacity of 27,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tilac accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.