Tilakkhana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Wally, in Italy.

Design

Tilakkhana measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.96 feet.

Her exterior design is by Luca Bassani.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Tilakkhana also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Tilakkhana accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tilakkhana is a RINA CE class yacht.