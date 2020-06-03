TillyMint is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Oyster Marine, in the United Kingdom.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

TillyMint measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.29 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet.

Model

TillyMint is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, Bare Necessities, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium, Zig Zag.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .

TillyMint accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

TillyMint is MCA compliant