Tilon II
2005|
Motor Yacht
Tilon II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Tilon II measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Tilon II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.
Tilon II also features naval architecture by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tilon II has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,135 litres.
Accommodation
Tilon II accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins.