Tilon II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Tilon II measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Tilon II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Tilon II also features naval architecture by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tilon II has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,135 litres.

Accommodation

Tilon II accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins.