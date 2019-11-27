Tilusa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Tilusa measures 25.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet.

Tilusa also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tilusa has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tilusa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tilusa is MCA compliant

Tilusa flies the flag of British.