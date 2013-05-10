Time For Us is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Delta Marine in Seattle Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2016.

Time For Us is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Delta Marine in Seattle Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2016.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Time For Us measures 37.2 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Time For Us has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Merritt Knowles Design Group.

Time For Us also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Time For Us has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Time For Us has a fuel capacity of 29,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Time For Us accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Time For Us has a hull NB of 110003.