Length 28.04m
Year 2017

Timeless

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Timeless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Viking.

Design

Timeless measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 88 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Viking.

Performance and Capabilities

Timeless has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Timeless has a fuel capacity of 15,141 litres, and a water capacity of 2,205 litres.

Accommodation

Timeless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

