Length 28.04m
Year 2017
Timeless
2017|
Motor Yacht
Timeless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Viking.
Design
Timeless measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 88 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Viking.
Performance and Capabilities
Timeless has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Timeless has a fuel capacity of 15,141 litres, and a water capacity of 2,205 litres.
Accommodation
Timeless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.