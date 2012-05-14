Timeless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2002.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Timeless measures 30.79 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.83 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 166 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Timeless has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Beta Marine Yacht Design Studio.

After many years of experience working as a chief designer and project manager using CAD/CAM computer systems, Nikica Bilić M.Sc.Naval Architect founded his own yacht design & naval architecture studio situated in Pula (Croatia). The beautiful city of Pula, well known for its shipbuilding and harbour history, today is a home of three major shipyards dealing with comercial and luxury ship production.

Her interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

Timeless also features naval architecture by Georges Auzepy Brenneur.

Performance and Capabilities

Timeless has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Timeless has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Timeless has a fuel capacity of 20 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

She also has a range of 1 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Timeless accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Timeless is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 3031.

Timeless is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.