Timoneer is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Timoneer measures 44.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.96 metres and a beam of 9.42 metres.

Timoneer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Timoneer also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Timoneer has a fuel capacity of 27,700 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Timoneer accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Timoneer has a hull NB of 3043.