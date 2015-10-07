Read online now
Length 44.75m
Year 2001

Timoneer

2001

|

Sail Yacht

Timoneer is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Timoneer measures 44.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.96 metres and a beam of 9.42 metres.

Timoneer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Timoneer also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Timoneer accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Timoneer has a hull NB of 3043.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

9.42m

crew:

8

draft:

3.96m
