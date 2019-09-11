We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 42m
Year 2007
Tin Tin
2007|
Motor Yacht
Tin Tin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Tin Tin measures 42.00 metres in length.
Tin Tin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Tin Tin also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Tin Tin has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Tin Tin has a hull NB of 10200.