Tin Tin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto .

Design

Tin Tin measures 42.00 metres in length.

Tin Tin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Tin Tin also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Tin Tin has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Tin Tin has a hull NB of 10200.