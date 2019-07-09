Tiramisu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Tiramisu measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Tiramisu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Tiramisu also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiramisu has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tiramisu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Tiramisu measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Tiramisu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Tiramisu also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Tiramisu has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tiramisu has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Tiramisu has a hull NB of 115/08.