Length 24.38m
Year 2014
Tireless
2014|
Motor Yacht
Tireless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Tireless measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Tireless has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Tireless has a fuel capacity of 10,819 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.
Accommodation
Tireless accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tireless flies the flag of the USA.