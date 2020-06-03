Tireless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Tireless measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Tireless has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Tireless has a fuel capacity of 10,819 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.

Accommodation

Tireless accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tireless flies the flag of the USA.