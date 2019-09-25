TIS, a project managed by Moran Yacht & Ship, was delivered in 2019 to wide industry acclaim; undoubtedly placing a lot of attention on Northern Europe when she hit the water.

Measuring 111-metres, early photos of TIS offered an insight into the remarkable exterior by her designers Winch Design, who are also responsible for the interior decor.

The stable construction of steel and aluminium, expansive deck space and a beam of 16.18-metres meant this was one of the largest yachts to emerge from Lurssen in 2019 and an exciting new member of the global superyacht fleet.