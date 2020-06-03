Titan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Wim van der Valk, in the Netherlands.

Design

Titan measures 24.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Titan has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Richard Hein.

Titan has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Titan has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Titan accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Titan has a White superstructure and blue hull hull, whose NB is NL-WVWC2401E909.