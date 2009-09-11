Titan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Brooke Marine in Lowestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2009.

Titan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Brooke Marine in Lowestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Titan measures 60.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,637 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Titan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bjorn Johansson Design.

Her interior design is by Peter Sampson Design.

Titan also features naval architecture by Brooke Marine .

Performance and Capabilities

Titan has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Titan has a fuel capacity of 137,000 litres, and a water capacity of 54,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Titan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Titan is MCA compliant

Titan is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.