Titan II
2006|
Motor Yacht
Titan II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Titan II measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.
Titan II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
Titan II also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Titan II is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Sidra.
Performance and Capabilities
Titan II has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Titan II has a fuel capacity of 16,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Titan II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Titan II has a hull NB of 108/3.
Titan II flies the flag of British.