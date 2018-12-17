The stunning 67m Lürssen superyacht Titania was custom built in 2006 in Rendsburg and was recently refitted in 2009.

Designed by Espen Øino, Titania is a widely celebrated yacht featuring a powerful and professional design and a luxurious interior by Zuretti, giving rich and sophisticated furnishings.

titania has unique elements such as a private owners Jacuzzi, 360 degree views from the upper deck and multiple entertainment and performance features to improve handling and comfort at sea. Apoise has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.80m (41.99ft) and a 3.50m (11.48ft) draft.



Performance + Capabilities

She is capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots with a range of 5000nm with her two 3,700hp Caterpillar Inc. Diesel engines and 166540-litre fuel tanks.



Titania Accommodation

Titania accommodates for 12 guests throughout six spacious decks comprising of 1 owners cabin, 1 VIP cabin and 4 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience and is built to comply with MCA and LR standards.

