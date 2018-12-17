Read online now
Length 73m
Year 2006

The stunning 67m Lürssen superyacht Titania was custom built in 2006 in Rendsburg and was recently refitted in 2009.

Designed by Espen Øino, Titania is a widely celebrated yacht featuring a powerful and professional design and a luxurious interior by Zuretti, giving rich and sophisticated furnishings.

titania has unique elements such as a private owners Jacuzzi, 360 degree views from the upper deck and multiple entertainment and performance features to improve handling and comfort at sea. Apoise has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.80m (41.99ft) and a 3.50m (11.48ft) draft.

Performance + Capabilities
She is capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots with a range of 5000nm with her two 3,700hp Caterpillar Inc. Diesel engines and 166540-litre fuel tanks.

Titania Accommodation
Titania accommodates for 12 guests throughout six spacious decks comprising of 1 owners cabin, 1 VIP cabin and 4 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience and is built to comply with MCA and LR standards.
 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

13.1m

crew:

21

draft:

3.5m
