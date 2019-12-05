Read online now
Length 35.61m
Year 1963

Tiziana

1963

Sail Yacht

Tiziana is a 35.61m (116.83ft) sail yacht built by Abeking & Rasmussen and launched in 1963. Her exterior is styled by the in-house Sparkman & Stephens team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package.

This luxury yacht has a steel hull with a teak superstructure, a beam of 7.35m (24.11ft) and a 3.18m (10.43ft) draft.

Tiziana offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.35m

crew:

6

draft:

3.18m
