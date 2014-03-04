T.M. Blue One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Picchiotti.

Design

T.M. Blue One measures 46.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 460 tonnes.

T.M. Blue One has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Peter Marino.

T.M. Blue One also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

T.M. Blue One has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

T.M. Blue One accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

T.M. Blue One has a hull NB of 577.