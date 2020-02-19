To Je To is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

To Je To measures 33.20 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes.

To Je To has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

To Je To has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

To Je To accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.