To-Kalon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

To-Kalon measures 30.78 metres in length.

To-Kalon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

To-Kalon also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company and Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Other Specifications

To-Kalon has a hull NB of 509.