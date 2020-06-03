We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24m
Year 2005
Tobeka
Motor Yacht
Tobeka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard, in Italy.
Design
Tobeka measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.
Tobeka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Tobeka has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.
Tobeka has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Tobeka accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tobeka flies the flag of Italian.