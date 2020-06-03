Tobeka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Tobeka measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.

Tobeka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Tobeka has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Tobeka has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Tobeka accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tobeka flies the flag of Italian.