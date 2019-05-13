Toby is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

Toby is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Toby measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Toby has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

Toby is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Muse, Francesca, 102 CCN Flying Sport, SeaLook.

Performance and Capabilities

Toby has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Toby has a fuel capacity of 37,854 litres, and a water capacity of 7,571 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Toby accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Toby has a hull NB of 102/01.

Toby is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.