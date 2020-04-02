Toco do Lobo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Toco do Lobo measures 30.67 metres in length.

Toco do Lobo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Toco do Lobo also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Accommodation

Toco do Lobo accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Toco do Lobo has a hull NB of 100/11.