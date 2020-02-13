Told U So is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Told U So measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Told U So has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Molori Design.

Told U So also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Told U So has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Told U So is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Told U So measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Told U So has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Molori Design.

Told U So also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Told U So has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Told U So has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Told U So accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Told U So has a hull NB of BV 15.

Told U So flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.