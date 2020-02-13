Told U So
2011
Motor Yacht
Told U So is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Told U So measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Told U So has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Molori Design.
Told U So also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Performance and Capabilities
Told U So has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Accommodation
Told U So accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Told U So has a hull NB of BV 15.
Told U So flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.