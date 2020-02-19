Tommy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Tommy measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 474 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tommy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Tommy also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Tommy has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tommy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Tommy measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 474 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tommy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Tommy also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Tommy has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tommy has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tommy accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tommy has a hull NB of FB 216.

Tommy is an ABS x A1, Yachting Service, x AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.