Length 35.51m
Year 2011

Tommy Belle

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Tommy Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lubeck Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Tommy Belle measures 35.51 metres in length and has a beam of 7.77 feet.

Tommy Belle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Tommy Belle also features naval architecture by Trave Schiff-Technik.

Performance and Capabilities

Tommy Belle has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Tommy Belle has a fuel capacity of 36,700 litres, and a water capacity of 15,400 litres.

Accommodation

Tommy Belle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.77m

crew:

7

draft:

-
