Length 35.51m
Year 2011
Tommy Belle
2011|
Motor Yacht
Tommy Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lubeck Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Tommy Belle measures 35.51 metres in length and has a beam of 7.77 feet.
Tommy Belle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Egg and Dart.
Tommy Belle also features naval architecture by Trave Schiff-Technik.
Performance and Capabilities
Tommy Belle has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Tommy Belle has a fuel capacity of 36,700 litres, and a water capacity of 15,400 litres.
Accommodation
Tommy Belle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.